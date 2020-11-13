Sections
Kalanamak rice, zari: What Yogi Adityanath gifts Narendra Modi this Diwali

13 products from 13 districts consist of Adityanath’s special gift box to PM Modi, President, and other Union ministers.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya on Friday. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has prepared a special gift box for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Preside ram Nath Kovind and other Union ministers containing samples of the state’s specialities. This box includes one product from 13 district of Uttar Pradesh in tune with the state’s One District One District One Product scheme.

The gift box contains Gorakhpur’s terracotta Ganesh laxmi idols and diyas, Siddharthnagar’s kalanamak rice, Luckow’s chikan kurta, Varanasi’s silk stole, Moradbad’s brass bowl, Agra’s marble tea coaster, Azamgarh’s black pottery flower vase, Saharanpur’s wooden pen stand, Pratapgarh’s amla products, Kannauj’s perfume, Muzaffarnagar’s jaggery, Chandauli’s zari Prayagraj’s moonj basket.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government commenced its Deepotsav to mark the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town. A team from the Guinness World Records was present to see if it made it to their book. Hours later, team leader Nishchal Barot gave the final count as 6,06,569 `diyas’, telling PTI that it was “largest display of oil lamps” in the world.

This was the fourth annual Ayodhya Deepotsav, and the first since the ‘bhoomi pujan’ in August for a Ram temple in the city.

(With Agency Inputs)

