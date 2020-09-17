Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Kalyan Singh airlifted to private Ghaziabad hospital, stable

Kalyan Singh airlifted to private Ghaziabad hospital, stable

Kalyan Singh was hospitalised in Lucknow after he was diagnosed with Covid 19.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 08:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is also an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. (HT Photo)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, 88, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted by an air ambulance from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said. Doctors said he was ‘absolutely stable’ and was shifted on his family’s request.

Singh’s family, including his son Rajvir, a Lok Sabha MP, and grandson Sandeep, a minister of state in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, were both not reachable for their comments.

“He was doing fine. His oxygen levels and blood pressure were all okay and he wasn’t running fever,” the doctors at SGPGI said. “He was absolutely stable and improving,” the doctors added.

A staffer at Kalyan Singh’s house said the former UP chief minister, who also served as Rajasthan governor, was fine and he too, couldn’t say why Singh had to be shifted to Yashoda hospital in Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad.



Yashoda hospital medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI that Kalyan Singh has been admitted to the hospital’s Covid-19 ward.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh may fund religious travel of 1.5 crore labourers from state

Singh landed at the Hindon airport on a state government aircraft at 4.35 pm, an official said. He was then taken by road to the private hospital.

Singh was admitted to SGPGI on Monday with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness and had tested positive for Covid-19.

Also Read: Babri Masjid demolition case verdict on Advani, Joshi, Bharti on September 30

An accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, Kalyan is among the leaders, who are to appear before the special CBI court in Lucknow on September 30 when the verdict in the sensitive case will be pronounced. He had recently said that his last desire was to see the Ram temple come up at Ayodhya.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Sep 17, 2020 05:40 IST
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Sep 17, 2020 08:30 IST
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
Sep 17, 2020 08:27 IST
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Sep 17, 2020 07:38 IST

latest news

LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on China in Rajya Sabha
Sep 17, 2020 08:47 IST
‘Legs still do the running,’ Kipchoge counters the tech-talk in marathons
Sep 17, 2020 08:44 IST
Mouni Roy’s steamy pictures makes fans empty their stash of love
Sep 17, 2020 08:46 IST
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Sep 17, 2020 08:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.