Kalyan Singh airlifted to private Ghaziabad hospital, stable

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, 88, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted by an air ambulance from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said. Doctors said he was ‘absolutely stable’ and was shifted on his family’s request.

Singh’s family, including his son Rajvir, a Lok Sabha MP, and grandson Sandeep, a minister of state in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, were both not reachable for their comments.

“He was doing fine. His oxygen levels and blood pressure were all okay and he wasn’t running fever,” the doctors at SGPGI said. “He was absolutely stable and improving,” the doctors added.

A staffer at Kalyan Singh’s house said the former UP chief minister, who also served as Rajasthan governor, was fine and he too, couldn’t say why Singh had to be shifted to Yashoda hospital in Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad.

Yashoda hospital medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI that Kalyan Singh has been admitted to the hospital’s Covid-19 ward.

Singh landed at the Hindon airport on a state government aircraft at 4.35 pm, an official said. He was then taken by road to the private hospital.

Singh was admitted to SGPGI on Monday with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness and had tested positive for Covid-19.

An accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, Kalyan is among the leaders, who are to appear before the special CBI court in Lucknow on September 30 when the verdict in the sensitive case will be pronounced. He had recently said that his last desire was to see the Ram temple come up at Ayodhya.

