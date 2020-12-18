Sections
Kamal Haasan's party MNM moves Madras HC, seeks battery-torch symbol

Kamal Haasan’s party MNM moves Madras HC, seeks battery-torch symbol

MNM was allotted the battery-torch symbol only for Puducherry and failed to get it for Tamil Nadu. In the state, the symbol went to MGR Makkal Katchi for all 234 assembly constituencies.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:35 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will contest in the assembly elections due in early 2021 and losing the ‘battery-torch’ could be a setback for the party which has campaigned with this symbol. (PTI PHOTO.)

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has approached the Madras high court for the ‘battery-torch’ symbol to be reassigned to them for Tamil Nadu’s assembly election in 2021. MNM which was formed in 2018 contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the battery-torch symbol.

MNM “has filed a writ petition” for “directing the Election Commission of India to allot the battery-torch’ symbol in its favour and to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the same”, said a statement from the party on Friday.

Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted symbols to political parties in the run- up to the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry in 2021.

MNM was allotted the battery-torch symbol only for Puducherry and failed to get it for Tamil Nadu. In the state, the symbol went to MGR Makkal Katchi for all 234 assembly constituencies.

MNM has stated in its prayer that it is entitled to the symbol as per provisions of the Election symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order, 1968. Haasan will contest in the assembly elections due in early 2021 and losing the ‘battery-torch’ could be a setback for the party which has campaigned with this symbol. Haasan recently concluded his four-day campaign across six districts including Madurai and Thoothukudi.

