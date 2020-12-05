Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Kamal Haasan sets up ‘Maiam women’s task force’

Kamal Haasan sets up ‘Maiam women’s task force’

The task force will primarily focus on general welfare across the state and involving women interested in alternative politics in the party’s activities among others.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 19:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Chennai

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said women office-bearers and those belonging to families of party functionaries can join the initiative to take forward various activities. (PTI file photo)

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday announced setting up a ‘Maiam women’s task force,’ as part of his party’s efforts to ensure equality and more role for them in various activities.

This was an attempt at ensuring the subject of women’s equality was not a mere talk but give them better role in the party’s affairs, Haasan said in a statement here.

“Towards that, a new Maiam Women’s Task Force is being formed,” he said.

Women office-bearers and those belonging to families of party functionaries can join the initiative to take forward various activities, he said.



Also Read | Kamal Haasan criticises government inquiry on Anna University VC

“Those not connected to the party, but interested in public welfare and that of Tamil Nadu will work along,” he said.

The task force will primarily focus on general welfare across the state and involving women interested in alternative politics in the party’s activities among others, he added.

Meanwhile, the actor-politician extended his support to beleaguered Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa, facing government inquiry over allegations of corruption and irregularities in the premier technial varsity here.

He alleged Surappa was being targeted for being ‘honest’ and said “when one is hunted down for his honesty, I won’t be a mere spectator.” The Makkal Needhi Maiam won’t keep quiet,” he said in a video message.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9
Dec 05, 2020 19:31 IST
LIVE: Doubts on MSP baseless, ready to resolve every suspicion, says Centre
Dec 05, 2020 20:14 IST
‘In Bengal, goons can fire pistol, hurl bombs in front of cops’: Vijayvargiya
Dec 05, 2020 19:53 IST
Jagan moots promulgation of ordinance to prevent state poll panel from conducting local polls
Dec 05, 2020 20:13 IST

latest news

Fardeen undergoes dramatic weight loss, fans say ‘good to see him back’
Dec 05, 2020 20:30 IST
RLDA to redevelop Panipat railway station in line with global standards
Dec 05, 2020 20:27 IST
Maharashtra Congress warns MVA allies over comments on its leadership
Dec 05, 2020 20:27 IST
Mourners gather for Palestinian youth shot by Israeli forces
Dec 05, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.