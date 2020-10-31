Kamal Nath moves Supreme Court, challenges EC order revoking his star campaigner status in Madhya Pradesh by-polls

Congress leader Kamal Nath moved the Supreme Court on Saturday to challenge the order of the Election Commission revoking his star campaigner status over multiple violations of Model Code of Conduct.

The senior Congress leader has challenged the EC’s decision on various grounds and an urgent hearing on the plea would be sought, news agency PTI reported, citing lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.

Voting for by-polls to 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

During campaigning, Kamal Nath used the term “item” against a woman minister. Later, he explained his comments saying he meant agenda. “I was in Lok Sabha for so many years. There it is mentioned in the agenda sheet, item number 1, item number 2... That was on my mind. I did not say it to disrespect anyone,” he said. “Yet, I had said that if someone feels insulted, then I express regret,” Kamal Nath said.

On Friday, the poll panel took note of the comments and alleged breach of “ethical and dignified behaviour” and revoked the “star campaigner” status of Nath.

To return to power, the Congress will have to win all 28 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, will retain the state if it wins nine seats as that would make the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member Assembly.