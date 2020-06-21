Sections
Kamal Nath trolled for posting one year old Yoga photo on social media

The photo posted by Kamal Nath on Yoga day was one year old, leading to a political attack on former MP chief minister.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:19 IST

By Ranjan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Photo of Kamal Nath practising Yoga gave BJP an opportunity to attack the former MP chief minister. (Courtesy: Twitter/@OfficeOfKNath)

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath was trolled on social media and came in for sharp criticism from the BJP when his office posted his one-year-old photo in a Yoga posture on its Twitter handle on International Yoga Day on Sunday.

“Best wishes on International Yoga Day. We can work with more agility, attention and concentration, being full of positive energy and in good health by practising Yoga. Pls practise yoga every day and be healthy” was the message posted with the photo on Kamal Nath’s twitter handle @OfficeOfKNath.

The same photo was posted on International Yoga Day last year when he was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

“Did you not practise yoga this year? You posted last year’s photo”, commented a Twitter user @yashsheopur in his reaction.



Another Twitter user said, “It means Kamal Nath ji is busy in Yoga since last one year.”

BJP didn’t lose time in taking a dig at the state Congress president.

In his satirical comment, state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Perhaps Kamal Nath couldn’t get his photograph snapped this year. That’s why he posted his photo from last year.”

State Congress president’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “The photo posted on Kamal Nath ji’s office’s Twitter handle, to congratulate people in the state and also the country on the International Yoga Day on Sunday, was symbolic. It was not mentioned anywhere that the photo was taken on Sunday. But BJP leaders, who are expert in fake news and dirty politics, began the smear campaign to mislead people.”

