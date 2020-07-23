Kamal Nath writes to PM Modi, alleges govts in opposition-ruled states being toppled

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging the federal structure of the country is being hit with attempts to topple governments in opposition ruled states.

“The Indian republic has a special place in the world due to its federal structure but for some time now, Baba Saheb’s (Ambedkar) feelings are getting hurt as India’s federal structure is being attacked. The governments in opposition ruled states are being brought down immorally,” the letter put out by ANI says.

Kamal Nath’s letter comes in the backdrop of alleged attempts to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan amid allegations of BJP’s involvement in the purported plot to fan dissidence in state Congress led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. The BJP has, however, said the allegations were aimed to distract from an internal crisis in the Congress party.

Also Read: Ashok Gehlot asks for testing ‘horse trading’ audio clips in US, escalates attack on BJP minister

In his letter, Kamal Nath also refers to his government’s fall in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year and alleges senior BJP leaders from the state took Congress rebels to Bengaluru with an aim to topple his government even as the state was busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“The act of pulling down Madhya Pradesh government is one of the most despicable events in India’s democratic history,” the letter says.

He also alleges that BJP continues to entice opposition MLAs into resigning from their parties before inducting them. He further suggests that the present political turmoil could have a link with the Centre.

“My worries are not limited to the falling of the Congress government in the state. Country’s democratic system is undergoing a turmoil today and it is suspected that it could be centered in the capital. But I hope that this suspicion is proven to be without a basis and that you will come forward to save the falling prestige of India’s democracy,” he says in the letter.

Kamal Nath’s letter comes on a day when another Congress MLA quit the party and joined the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of party MLAs to have quit the party in the last two weeks to three.

Also Read: Another MP Congress MLA joins BJP, Congress accuses saffron party of dirty politics

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, too, had written to PM Modi last Sunday suggesting senior BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was involved in attempts to overthrow his government with the help of Congress rebels.