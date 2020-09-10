Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’

In an apparent attack on Thackeray, Kangana Ranaut called him a dynast and questioned how many people will be silenced. (Pramod Thakur/HT photo)

Actor Kangana Ranaut continued her attack on the Shiv Sena on Thursday, accusing it of diluting its ideology to be in power and even called it “Sonia Sena”. In an indirect reference to Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the actor called him an “example of dynast”. However, so far, no senior leader from the Shiv Sena has reacted to the actor’s statements.

Taking to Twitter, the actor launched an attack on Sena and Thackeray and said, “Because of these petty crimes that they do @Dev_Fadnavis ji must have suggested that BJP does alliance with them, one must never succumb to bullies, after loosing elections Shiv Sena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena. (sic)”.

In her following tweet, the actor added, “The ideology on which Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had built Shiv Sena, today they have sold that ideology for power and have become Sonia Sena from Shiv Sena. Don’t call the goons who broke my house in my absence a civic body. Don’t insult the Constitution in this manner.”

In an apparent attack on Thackeray, the actor called him a dynast and questioned how many people will be silenced. “Your father’s good deeds can get you wealth, but you have to earn respect on your own. You can silence my voice, but my voice will multiply in thousands and lakhs. How many people will you silence? How long will you run from the truth? You are nothing but merely an example of a dynast.”

Sena insiders said the party leadership has asked leaders to not wade into the controversy. “Only Sanjay Raut will speak on this matter, if required,” a senior party leader said. Raut, who was locked in a verbal spat with the actor for several days now, on Wednesday declined to comment on the ongoing issue. The Sena leader had said, “I was in Saamana office since morning, I am unaware of happenings outside.”

In the late afternoon, Raut went to Matoshree, Thackeray’s suburban Bandra residence, for a meeting on the issue.