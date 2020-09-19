Kangana Ranaut, Anup Jalota laud Yogi for planning ‘biggest’ film city in UP

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Anup Jalota have lauded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing plans to set up the country’s ‘biggest and most beautiful film city’ in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP.

In a set of two tweets from @KanganaTeam on Saturday, Ranaut said, “People’s perception that the top film industry in India is the Hindi film industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many Hindi films being shot in Ramoji (film city) Hyderabad. I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry. We are divided based on many factors. Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many film cities.”

Ranaut’s comments are significant due to her ongoing war of words with Shiv Sena over her comments on an alleged drugs culture in Bollywood and a legal battle with the Mumbai civic body over the demolition of her office in the city. Ranaut, recently said she was leaving Mumbai with a heavy heart after visiting the city for a few days under protection of Y category security provided by the centre in the wake of alleged threats by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut warning her against coming to Mumbai.

In a video message, Jalota said, “I thank and congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath on the announcement of film city in UP. Mumbai film industry shines because of talents from UP. Now, when UP will have a film city, UP will shine.”

During a meeting to review development works in Meerut division, comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, through videoconferencing on Friday night, Yogi had asked officials to find a suitable land in or around Noida for setting up the film city.

“The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan,” an official statement said.