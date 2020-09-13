Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan and told him about the “unjust treatment” she has received amid the row over demolition of her office in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

She said that the Governor listened to her like his own daughter. “I told him about the unjust treatment I’ve received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like his own daughter,” she was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Ranaut’s meeting comes in the backdrop of her tiff with the Shiv Sena over her comments on Mumbai’s tackling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The 33-year-old actor has alleged that she received threats from Shiv Sena leaders after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in one her tweets regarding Rajput’s death probe, following which she was provided Y plus security.

Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9, the day BMC razed the ‘illegally’ built portions of her office in the city. She will leave for her hometown of Manali in Himachal Pradesh on September 14.

Earlier in the day, in an apparent reference to political criticism over tussle with Ranaut, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to face all political storms. “I will have to remove the mask of the chief minister to respond to politics. I don’t speak, it doesn’t mean I don’t have answers,” he said without naming anyone.