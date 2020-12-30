Kangana Ranaut back in Mumbai, Congress tweets reminder for anti-drugs agency

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar however questioned the state government, why it was not probing Ranaut using its own agencies. (Photo @KanganaTeam)

The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday reminded the Narcotics Control Bureau, probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, that actor Kanagana Ranaut, who claims to have information on the drugs links in the film industry, is back in Mumbai. The party sought to know when the actor would be summoned by the anti-drugs agency.

On September 9, the NCB arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty over drugs-related allegations following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The agency had also summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, among others, for questioning.

The Congress put out an old video of Kangana Ranaut where she is heard saying that she was a “drug addict”.

“Dear NCB, She is bk! When will you call @Kangan Team for this video? Also Modi govt gave Y category security to her (she is still enjoying at the cost of exchequer) as she wanted to give info abt drug racket in bollywood. She is still hiding info abt crime which is an offense.(sic),” Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted the 14-second video clip on Wednesday morning.

Sawant pointed out that while other actors and people related to the film industry were summoned and interrogated on the basis of the messages they exchanged, Kangana Ranaut has still not been questioned by the agency.

“Karan Johar and other film personalities were interrogated by the NCB for the old cases and videos of the drug links. Why Kangana is being spared when she herself has admitted of having consumed drugs and her former friend Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman’s son, has alleged that Kangana Ranaut took drugs and also forced him to take drugs,” said Sawant.

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar however questioned the state government, why it was not probing Ranaut using its own agencies.

“If the MVA government, in which Congress is a ruling partner, thinks she has links in drug dealing in the film industry, why home department does not initiate an inquiry. The state government has its own narcotics bureau and state home minister Anil Deshmukh had announced on the floor of the Assembly to probe the links. Why has it not been initiated? MVA government had announced similar inquiries in phone tapping, tree planting drive by previous government? They should tell the people of Maharashtra about the status of these inquiries,” he said.

Ranaut on Tuesday visited Siddhivinayak and Mumbadevi temples and tweeted, “The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra.”