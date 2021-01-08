Sections
Home / India News / Kangana Ranaut reaches Bandra police station to record statement in sedition case

An FIR was lodged against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut arrives at a police station summoned in connection with a sedition case, in Mumbai on January 8, 2021. (AFP)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday reached the Bandra police station to record her statement in a case related to sedition and other charges amid heavy police security. Ranaut has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel.

An FIR was lodged against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October.

A magistrates court had directed the Mumbai police to carry out an inquiry against the Bollywood actor and her sister based on a complaint lodged by a casting director Munawwar Ali Sayyad, who had pressed the allegations referring to Ranaut’s tweets and other social media posts.

Ranaut and her sister were booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Earlier, the Mumbai police had sent notices three times asking them to appear for recording their statements in the case.

The Bombay High Court in November had granted interim protection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directed them to appear before the police on January 8.

