Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Kangana Ranaut, sister granted interim protection by Bombay HC, to appear before police on January 8

Kangana Ranaut, sister granted interim protection by Bombay HC, to appear before police on January 8

The high court, however, directed them to appear before Mumbai Police on January 8.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 16:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai,

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut arrives to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI13-09-2020_000128A) (PTI)

The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in a sedition case. The court was hearing the case against Ranaut and her sister after an FIR was registered against them.

The high court, however, directed them to appear before Mumbai Police on January 8.

The FIR was registered following orders from a magistrate’s court in Mumbai’s Bandra directing the police to carry out an inquiry against Ranaut and her sister after a complaint lodged against them for allegedly “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their social media posts.

The complaint was file by casting director Munawwar Ali. He said that the sisters, through their social media posts, have defamed the entire film industry.



The sisters had approached the high court seeking to quash the FIR and the October 17 order passed by the magistrate.

Ranaut and Chandel’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee assured the court that the sisters shall appear before the Bandra police in Mumbai on January 8 from 12 noon to 2 pm for recording of their statements.

The court also asked why sedition charges were invoked in the case.

“Why is the sedition section invoked? Why are we treating citizens of our country like this?” Justice SS Shinde said.

The high court said it would consider this issue at length on the next date. The court posted the plea for further hearing on January 11.

The case was heard by two-judge bench of justices Shinde and M S Karnik.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Nov 24, 2020 15:19 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Nov 24, 2020 16:36 IST
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister Rangoli
Nov 24, 2020 16:35 IST

latest news

India to build new dam, launch projects worth $80 million in Afghanistan
Nov 24, 2020 16:36 IST
No coercive action will be taken against slum dwellers along railway tracks in Delhi: Govt to SC
Nov 24, 2020 16:35 IST
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Nov 24, 2020 16:36 IST
Ludhiana man hacks four members of his family to death
Nov 24, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.