Kangana Ranaut to be BJP’s star campaigner for Bihar elections? Devendra Fadnavis replies

Ever since the controversial spat broke out between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, speculations were rife about the actor making her way as a star campaigner for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

However, former chief minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday quashed the reports about NDA in Bihar roping Ranaut for their election campaign and said that they have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest star campaigner.

“We need no other star campaigner as the NDA has, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest star campaigner,” said Fadnavis, who has been appointed as the BJP election in-charge in Bihar, while addressing the media.

Taking a subtle shot at Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said the CM was “more keen on fighting Kangana than Covid”.

“Uddhav Thackeray needs to concentrate more on battling corona, by which the state has been the worst hit. But he seems to be more interested in settling scores with Kangana,” Fadnavis said, according to PTI.