Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Kangana Ranaut to be BJP’s star campaigner for Bihar elections? Devendra Fadnavis replies

Kangana Ranaut to be BJP’s star campaigner for Bihar elections? Devendra Fadnavis replies

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis quashed the reports about NDA in Bihar roping Ranaut for their election campaign and said that they have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest star campaigner.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File photo)

Ever since the controversial spat broke out between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, speculations were rife about the actor making her way as a star campaigner for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

However, former chief minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday quashed the reports about NDA in Bihar roping Ranaut for their election campaign and said that they have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest star campaigner.

“We need no other star campaigner as the NDA has, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest star campaigner,” said Fadnavis, who has been appointed as the BJP election in-charge in Bihar, while addressing the media.

Taking a subtle shot at Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said the CM was “more keen on fighting Kangana than Covid”.



“Uddhav Thackeray needs to concentrate more on battling corona, by which the state has been the worst hit. But he seems to be more interested in settling scores with Kangana,” Fadnavis said, according to PTI.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

24 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Sep 14, 2020 16:23 IST
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut to be BJP’s star campaigner for Bihar elections? Devendra Fadnavis replies
Sep 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Leading Australian health supplement brand, KARORA, launches its premium whey proteins in India
Sep 14, 2020 17:41 IST
13-year-old ban on saggy pants repealed in Florida city
Sep 14, 2020 17:40 IST
Prashant Bhushan deposits Rs 1, files review petition against
Sep 14, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.