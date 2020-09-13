Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena in Mumbai: Latest developments

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday apprised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of the “unjust treatment” she received following her criticism of Mumbai Police in connection with the force’s probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

A war of words broke out between the actor and the ruling Shiv Sena after Ranaut compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and saying she does not feel safe in the city.

Ranaut, who was in her hometown of Manali in Himachal Pradesh for the past few months, reached Mumbai on September 9, the day the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed the ‘illegally’ built portions of her office.

Here are the latest developments on the row:

* Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra Governor

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. “I told him about the unjust treatment I have received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens, including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the governor listened to me like his own daughter,” Ranaut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the meeting.

* I am no politician: Kangana Ranaut

“I am no politician. I have no connection with politics. I presented my thoughts as a commoner,” Ranaut said. Her comments come amid speculations that she might join politics.

* Will face all political storms: Uddhav Thackeray

In an apparent reference to political criticism over the Shiv Sena’s tussle with Ranaut, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to face all political storms. “I will have to remove the mask of the chief minister to respond to politics. I don’t speak, it doesn’t mean I don’t have answers,” he said without naming anyone.

* ‘Conspiracy’ to defame Mumbai: Sanjay Raut

In his column ‘Rokhthok’ in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sena leader Raut wrote that other Bollywood stars should have come forward to dismiss Ranaut’s remarks against Mumbai. He termed the entire row a ‘conspiracy’ to defame Mumbai. Raut named actor Akshay Kumar in the column, questioned the silence of the Bollywood fraternity as he compared the film industry to the Pandavas who remained silent when Draupadi was being disrobed.

*Sena accuses BJP leaders in Maharashtra of helping ‘outsiders’ vilify Mumbai’s image

“Once again the efforts to vilify the image of Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai have begun. These attempts are made by the ‘outsiders’. But, as per tradition, the moles inside our own house are to make them stronger. In the intervening period, Mumbai was called Pakistan. BMC was referred to as ‘Babar’ after the municipal corporation took action on the illegal construction of an actress (Kangana Ranaut) who insulted Mumbai,” Raut wrote in his article in Saamana.

* Y-plus security cover for Ranaut on her father’s request: Union minister

Ranaut, who will be returning to Manali on September 14, has been provided with Y-plus security cover following her father’s request to the Himachal Pradesh government, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy has said.

Ranaut’s father also met Jai Ram Thakur and submitted a memorandum that his daughter was being subjected to harassment and based on his request, the Himachal chief minister informed the Centre about the situation, according to Reddy.

* Bombay HC stays BMC demolition drive at Ranaut’s property

Following a plea filed by the actor against the razing of alleged “illegal alteration” at her office in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive for now and has adjourned the hearing till September 22. BMC has filed its response in the matter saying the actor’s allegations of harassment and mala fide action by BMC were false and unwarranted. Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has sought time to respond to the affidavit.