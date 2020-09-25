Kangana versus BMC: The case so far

The Bombay High Court will hear Kangana Ranaut’s petition against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for demolishing portions of her bungalow on Friday, a day after the court observed that this case can’t be delayed further as the Bollywood actor’s office can’t be left in the present demolished condition.The actor thanked the court for pulling up the civic authorities. “My heart is healed,” she wrote.

Here is how the case shaped up since September 9.

* On September 9, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation razed a portion of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office. The actor, who was engaged in a verbal fight with Shiv Sena over her Twitter posts, moved the Bombay High Court against the civic body.

* The high court put a stay on the demolition work and noted that the allegedly illegal construction could not have come up overnight.

* The BMC, in its affidavit, accused Kangana of making “illegal alterations” to her office structure. The civic body said it followed a Supreme Court judgment, which empowered the civic body to demolish any illegal construction after serving a 24-hour notice.

* Civic officials claimed Kangana was served a notice in 2018 as well. The actor appealed against the notice and lost.

*Kangana’s lawyer sought some time from the court and submitted an amended petition in which the actor demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the BMC as 40 per cent of the bungalow have been razed which could cause severe damage to movable properties.

* BMC said that the actor’s claims were false as “only the illegal and unauthorised portion of the bungalow was demolished” and hence she could not seek compensation for it.

* The court asked Kangana to make Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and a designated officer from BMC H-West ward parties to the case. This was because Kangana submitted a DVD of statements made by Raut.

* “Case by an actress in honourable high court is about demolition of illegal structure by BMC which is an independent body and demand is to make Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut a party! From Babri case to standing for Maratha price, I have faced several cases! This would not deter me from fighting for the pride of my city and my Maharashtra,” Sanjay Raut tweeted.

* On September 24, the court said the hearing in the case cannot be delayed as the bungalow should not be left in partially demolished state during the monsoon season. “Since 40 per cent of the Petitioner’s Bungalow is already demolished on 9th September, 2020 and the Bungalow continues to stand in partially demolished condition, it is likely that some mishap may be caused due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai. It is therefore necessary to hear the matter at the earliest,” the court said.