Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi to remain in police custody till September 14

The police custody of Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi along with Sanjjana Galrani, Ravishankar, Rahul Tonse, Niyaz and Loum Pepper has been extended till September 14, according to ANI.

Ragini, who is one of the 12 people named in an FIR filed at the Cottonpet police station, was arrested in a drug case by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch.

The accused in the matter have been charged under various sections of IPC including 120b (criminal conspiracy) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 under sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and section 29.

Before Ragini’s arrest on September 4, the police had raided her residence.

The other people named in the FIR include Prashant Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Aditya Alva, Simon, Prashant Babu, Ashwin and Vinay apart from a Sengalese national Loum Pepper. The Sengalese national is said to have been the main supplier of drugs.