Kannada film producer, 11 others booked in drugs case

Bengaluru

The Bangalore police have registered FIR against 12 people in the drugs haul case, which has put the scanner on several personalities of the Kannda film industry, locally known as Sandalwood.

On Friday, the police had arrested Ragini Dwivedi, a noted Kannada actress, in connection with the case.

The police have named, Shivaprakash, who reportedly produced some of Dwivedi’s movies, as the main accused in the case. Apart from the producer and Dwivedi, the FIR names Viren Khanna, Prashant Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Abhiswamy, Aditya Alva, Simon, Prashant Babu, Ashwin, Rahul Tonse, Vinay and a Sengalese national, Loum Pepper.

According to officials, the Sengalese national was the main supplier of the drugs.

Various sections of the IPC including 120b (criminal conspiracy) and sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been invoked in the FIR against the 12.

A regional transport office employee, Ravishankar, considered close to Dwivedi, and Rahul Shetty, a real-estate businessman, have not been named in the FIR. Both men are undergoing interrogation, people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, Dwivedi’s bail plea is scheduled to be heard on Monday, even as her mother insisted that she is innocent.

On Saturday, the Karnataka police continued their sweep against drug peddlers across the state.

In the first case, the anti-narcotics branch of Central Crime Branch of Bangalore police arrested three people -- Shejin, Vidhus and Subramani -- for peddling drugs on Saturday. Police also seized 2.1 kilogram of hashish and 2 kilograms of Ganja from the three. Bangalore police commissioner Kamal Pant said that this was one of the “larger seizures particularly of hashish, in the recent past”.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Crime, said that the three used to fill coconut oil boxes with hashish and ship them.

In a separate incident, Athani police on Saturday arrested Sagar Kattikar and Gurulinga Dhole and seized 2 kilograms of marijuana. Police have registered a case and investigations are on in the incident.