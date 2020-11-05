Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Kanpur doctors studying Italian model to check possible second wave of Covid-19

Kanpur doctors studying Italian model to check possible second wave of Covid-19

As many as 740 people have died in Kanpur due to Covid-19 and related complications in the last four months.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:13 IST

By Haidar Naqvi, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Doctors in Kanpur are focusing on containing the mortality rate that Italy largely checked when the second wave hit Europe. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Amid the fear of a second wave of Covid-infection in the winter, experts at the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College in Kanpur are studying the Italian model and speaking to experts in that country to prepare better for any eventuality on the coronavirus front.

The focus is on containing the mortality rate that Italy largely checked when the second wave hit Europe.

As many as 740 people have died in Kanpur due to Covid-19 and related complications in the last four months.

Dr Saurabh Agarwal, associate professor in the medicine department, said certain changes were being made in managing the crisis and treatment protocol.



“We have consulted experts in Italy and studied how they are handling the second wave,” he said.

Dr Aggarwal also said that doctors at the facility would continue to follow ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines but certain changes would be made with regard to taking care of patients.

Based on the Italian model, a team consisting of a physician, pulmonary expert, neurologist and a cardiologist would keep monitoring the patients remotely through Zoom and change the treatment plan accordingly.

“Use of technology will help in augmenting the watch over the patients. Physical rounds of wards can be (taken) once or more than once. But with technology, we can take Zoom rounds several times in a day,” he said.

“We are following ICMR guidelines religiously, yet we will be incorporating our efforts in the treatment plan,” he said.

In Kanpur, the maximum number of deaths, 569, has taken place at the government-run Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital which is meant for critical cases.

Hence, keeping the mortality rate under control during the possible second wave is a priority.

“The Zoom rounds have started from October 30 in the wards. The team of experts gathers the details of patients from doctors in the wards. They do micro level discussion among themselves and plan the treatment,” he said.

Apart from this, some changes in treatment have helped in saving the lives of patients.

The experiments done with anti-viral dosage and steroids have helped patients with co-morbidities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: As Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump resorts to lawsuits
Nov 05, 2020 12:41 IST
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after November 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
Nov 05, 2020 12:08 IST
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Nov 05, 2020 12:29 IST
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Nov 05, 2020 12:03 IST

latest news

Beware Mumbai, it’s not going to be easy: Bangar on why DC can beat MI
Nov 05, 2020 12:39 IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce engagement with adorable photo
Nov 05, 2020 12:36 IST
Diljit-Fatima and their 90s style romance in Waareya. Watch song
Nov 05, 2020 12:33 IST
SportzXchange unveils app to offer cricket fans an ultimate fantasy sports experience
Nov 05, 2020 12:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.