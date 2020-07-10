Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in killing of eight policemen in the Kanpur encounter recently, being apprehended by police personnel after a nearly week-long manhunt, in Ujjain on Thursday. (PTI Photo )

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was on Friday shot dead by the police after he tried to escape following an accident involving one of the vehicles in the Special Task Force (STF) cavalcade overturned.

STF officials said there was an encounter as Vikas Dubey, arrested for killing eight policemen, tried to escape when the vehicle overturned.

Vikas Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur after he was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

The STF vehicle overturned following heavy rains in the region near Kanpur’s Sachendi area.

Some policemen have also been injured in the accident and were taken to a hospital.

Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in Ujjain on Thursday, ending a frantic and often frustrating manhunt for a fugitive behind one of the deadliest attacks on policemen in recent years.