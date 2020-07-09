Sections
Home / India News / Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey's wife, son arrested in Lucknow

Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow

Vikas Dubey’s arrest has led to allegations that it may have been staged to save him.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

A file photo of gangster Vikas Dubey. (HT Photo )

The wife and son of gangster Vikas Dubey were arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) on Thursday evening.

Richa Dubey, the wife of Vikas Dubey, and the couple’s elder son were arrested in Lucknow on the charge of harbouring the gangster and acting in connivance with him, a senior officer of the Lucknow police commissionerate said.

They were being taken to Kanpur, the officer added.

The gangster, wanted in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur last week, was arrested earlier on Thursday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.



The policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

Watch how gangster Vikas Dubey reacted after being nabbed by police in MP

Vikas Dubey was on run since then and was finally arrested earlier today outside a famous temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain, ending a six-day manhunt across three states.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that Dubey had arrived at the famous Mahakal temple in his car and was identified by a police constable, who alerted three others before he was questioned and arrested. He described Dubey’s arrest as a big achievement for Madhya Pradesh police.

Dubey was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest and has been on the run since the barbaric encounter of policemen near his residence in Kanpur. A dreaded gangster, Dubey is wanted for several criminal cases, including murders. He was accused of killing a BJP MLA in a police station 20 years ago but was acquitted for lack of evidence.

He has been handed over to UP Police. Meanwhile, two more aides of Dubey were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Five persons have been killed in police encounters since the Kanpur ambush.

A relative of DSP Devendra Mishra, who was among the eight policemen killed in the Kanpur ambush, claimed that the arrest of Vikas Dubey was staged and the gangster was “saved from death”, according to PTI.

“This is not an arrest but he has been saved from death. It was a surrender made in a well-planned manner,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Congress, too, has questioned Dubey’s surrender and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

