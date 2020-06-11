Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Kanpur medical college principal shunted for remarks against Tablighi Jamaat

Kanpur medical college principal shunted for remarks against Tablighi Jamaat

Dr Arti Lalchandani had first claimed that the video showing her making objectionable remarks was doctored, however, she later apologised for her conduct.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Dr Arti Lalchandani is accused of making objectionable remarks against Jamaat members. (Courtesy:Twitter)

Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College principal Dr Arti Lalchandani has been transferred and attached to the directorate general of medical education in Lucknow, almost 10 days after a controversy broke out over her alleged remarks against Tablighi Jamaat members, made in a video clip.

Principal secretary, medical education, Rajneesh Dubey confirmed that Dr Lalchandani had been attached to DG Medical Education office, Lucknow and was replaced at the medical college in Kanpur by new principal Dr RB Kamal. Dr Kamal was an officer on special duty at the medical college prior to his new appointment.

Kanpur district magistrate Brahm Deo Tiwari on Thursday said Dr Lalchandani’s transfer orders were received on Wednesday, according to the news agency PTI. Dr Lalchandani was not available for comment.

After assuming charge, Dr Kamal said to reporters he would try to live up to the expectations.



In these ‘trying times’, his priority would be providing better health care to non-Covid patients at medical college-run hospitals, he added. He also said the responsibility given to him was big and that he would take everyone along.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Earlier, Dr Lalchandani landed in a controversy after a video clip showed her making objectionable remarks about members of Tablighi Jamaat who were admitted at Kanpur’s Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in April. LLR Hospital is one of the nine hospitals run by the Kanpur medical college.

In her purported remarks, she had also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of pursuing “appeasement” policy by providing Jamat members free treatment for Covid-19 in government hospitals.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

After the video went viral, Lalchandani initially maintained the video was a ‘tampered one’ and leaked as part of a blackmailing effort. She later released a video apologising profusely for “hurting the sentiments of Muslims”, whom she described as her “brothers and sisters”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha bans congregation during Raja festival in view of Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
In India, 69 districts have case fatality rate double than that of national average: Govt
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, count mounts to 470
Jun 11, 2020 22:19 IST
Amir and Sohail pull out of England tour due to personal reasons
Jun 11, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.