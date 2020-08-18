Kanpur police launches plasma donation drive

KANPUR Kanpur police have launched a plasma donors’ group to supplement donations at the newly set up plasma bank at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College (GSVM medical college) here.

The initiative was launched in the wake of poor response to the plasma bank which received a mere five units of plasma between July 5 and August 10. “So far, 73 policemen (including 26 PAC jawans) have been infected and 42 who recovered are eligible for donation and will do so, soon,” said Dr Anil Kumar, SP, Kanpur West.

“Our efforts to motivate the public seem to be working as people are now volunteering to donate plasma. Hopefully, their number will increase,” said Dr Lubna Khan, head of blood bank at GSVM medical college.

“The plasma therapy is effective in moderate cases and prevents patients from going into a critical state,” she said, appealing to the public to donate plasma.

As of now, only one policeman, inspector Satish Chandra Sahu, has donated plasma which helped two patients recover from the infection.

Since March 23, when the first Covid-19 case was reported in a Nawabgunj residential colony, the city has added 10,107 infections and close to 6,000 people have recovered. Half of those who recovered can donate plasma as per the protocol while the rest can do so once their quarantine period is over.

DIG, PAC, R L Verma said 26 jawans currently under treatment at L1 Covid-19 hospital would also be among the donors.

Deputy SP Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to Faizabad last week, said,”Before leaving on new assignment, I will donate plasma at the blood bank. Everyone who has recovered should do this.” In May, Kumar had tested Covid positive and had to be put on ventilator before he beat the infection.