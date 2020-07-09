Kanpur shootout case: Wedding, ambush and death, all in nine days

Amar (left) was with Vikas Dubey in Faridabad, where he parted ways with the gangster and reached the house of a relative, Narottam Dixit, in Artara, the police added (Sourced image)

Amar Dubey, fugitive gangster Vikas Dubey’s henchman who was killed in an encounter with the police on Wednesday; got married on June 29, just four days before the Kanpur ambush in which eight police personnel were killed during a failed raid on Dubey’s house at Bikru village, those privy to the investigation said.

Many policemen from Chaubeypur police station attended Amar’s wedding, they added.

Four days later, Dubey, according to the police, was on the rooftop, firing at the raiding police team, side by side with Vikas Dubey. Amar was gunned down near Artara village in Hamirpur, his death coming nine days after the wedding. After the July 3 ambush, Amar had fled Bikru village with Vikas Dubey on a motorcycle, the police said. Amar was with Vikas Dubey in Faridabad, where he parted ways with the gangster and reached the house of a relative, Narottam Dixit, in Artara, the police added.

Dixit said Amar arrived with a bag at 10pm on Tuesday.

“I asked him to leave immediately but he would not budge. I asked him to stay outside the house. When I woke up at 4am, he was gone,” he said.

Hamirpur police were looking into Dixit’s assistance to Amar and questioned him, officials said. The UP Special Task Force (STF) tracked Amar down near a tube-well. He was killed in the ensuing gunfight and the police found a automatic weapon and his bag. Two policemen, inspector Manoj Shukla and STF constable Rajeev Kumar Singh, were injured in the gunfight.

In Bikru village, Amar’s grandmother Sarveshwari Devi said Vikas Dubey had ruined her entire family.

“I am left all alone in this world,” she said. Amar’s elder brother Atul Dubey, who was also Vikas’s aide, was gunned down on July 3 morning in an encounter, hours after the ambush at Bikru village.