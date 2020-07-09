Sections
Home / India News / Kanpur shootout case: Wedding, ambush and death, all in nine days

Kanpur shootout case: Wedding, ambush and death, all in nine days

Amar Dubey, fugitive gangster Vikas Dubey’s henchman was gunned down near Artara village in Hamirpur, his death coming nine days after the wedding

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 08:19 IST

By Haidar Naqvi, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Amar (left) was with Vikas Dubey in Faridabad, where he parted ways with the gangster and reached the house of a relative, Narottam Dixit, in Artara, the police added (Sourced image)

Amar Dubey, fugitive gangster Vikas Dubey’s henchman who was killed in an encounter with the police on Wednesday; got married on June 29, just four days before the Kanpur ambush in which eight police personnel were killed during a failed raid on Dubey’s house at Bikru village, those privy to the investigation said.

Many policemen from Chaubeypur police station attended Amar’s wedding, they added.

Four days later, Dubey, according to the police, was on the rooftop, firing at the raiding police team, side by side with Vikas Dubey. Amar was gunned down near Artara village in Hamirpur, his death coming nine days after the wedding. After the July 3 ambush, Amar had fled Bikru village with Vikas Dubey on a motorcycle, the police said. Amar was with Vikas Dubey in Faridabad, where he parted ways with the gangster and reached the house of a relative, Narottam Dixit, in Artara, the police added.

Also read: How Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey made a hop, skip and jump exit



Dixit said Amar arrived with a bag at 10pm on Tuesday.



“I asked him to leave immediately but he would not budge. I asked him to stay outside the house. When I woke up at 4am, he was gone,” he said.

Hamirpur police were looking into Dixit’s assistance to Amar and questioned him, officials said. The UP Special Task Force (STF) tracked Amar down near a tube-well. He was killed in the ensuing gunfight and the police found a automatic weapon and his bag. Two policemen, inspector Manoj Shukla and STF constable Rajeev Kumar Singh, were injured in the gunfight.

Also read: Man arrested for Facebook post allegedly in favour of gangster Vikas Dubey

In Bikru village, Amar’s grandmother Sarveshwari Devi said Vikas Dubey had ruined her entire family.

“I am left all alone in this world,” she said. Amar’s elder brother Atul Dubey, who was also Vikas’s aide, was gunned down on July 3 morning in an encounter, hours after the ambush at Bikru village.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama at virtual summit
Jul 09, 2020 09:11 IST
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 9
Jul 09, 2020 09:11 IST
‘He puts it away with such ease’: Australia quick explains bowling to Rohit
Jul 09, 2020 09:10 IST
Union coal minster to Chhattisgarh govt: Will investigate concerns raised regarding coal block auction
Jul 09, 2020 09:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.