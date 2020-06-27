Kar Seva, crowdfunding in VHP’s plan for Ram temple construction

The leaders decided that the steps will be carried out after the Bhumi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi. (ANI)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday decided to involve people with the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya by organising Kar Seva like the one carried out in 1992 and initiating crowdfunding.

Around 27 VHP leaders assembled at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya for the meeting during which several important decisions related with the Ram Temple were taken. Champat Rai, the VHP’s national vice president and also general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, also attended the meeting.

“In the meeting, it was decided to connect Hindus with the construction of Ram Mandir. After much deliberation, it was decided that the only way to ensure this was by carrying out Kar Seva,” a VHP leader present in the meeting said.

“We are waiting for directives from saints to start Kar Seva for the construction of Ram Mandir,” Ambrish, the VHP’s regional organisation secretary, said.

The leaders decided that the steps will be carried out after the Bhumi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi. However, they said, Kar Seva will only be carried out when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Another important decision taken at the meeting was to carry out crowdfunding for the construction of the temple.

“There is no shortage of funds for the construction of Ram Mandir. But we want to ensure the participation of all Hindus in the construction of the Ram Mandir. We will ask for Rs 10 donation from every individual,” Rai said.

The temple, the leaders decided, would be constructed according to the existing model which was approved by the VHP during the temple movement in the 1990s.

Some saints had been demanding changes in the existing model.

Suggestions by some saints to use marble from Udaipur and Makrana in Rajasthan for temple construction instead of carved stones lying at Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya were also rejected.

Vinayak Rao Deshpande, VHP’s organisational general secretary, and Dinesh who uses one name, the member of the management committee, were also present in the meeting among others.