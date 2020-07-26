Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of India’s self-respect, valour and steadfast leadership: Amit Shah

Sections
Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

The country is celebrating the anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Shah took to Twitter and said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s proud, valour and steadfast leadership.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s proud, valour and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolor there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland,” Shah tweeted (translated from Hindi)

The country is celebrating the anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.



The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

