Coronavirus Outbreak
Karnataka adds 141 new Covid-19 cases, state count close to 3000-mark

Karnataka adds 141 new Covid-19 cases, state count close to 3000-mark

At least 49 coronavirus positive patients have so far succumbed to the deadly pathogen in Karnataka.

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Currently, there are 1,874 active Covid-19 positive cases in the state, according to health department data. A total of 894 people have recovered and been discharged so far. (HT PHOTO.)

Karnataka on Saturday reported 141 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total coronavirus count to 2,922, according to the state health department.

Currently, there are 1,874 active Covid-19 positive cases in the state, according to health department data. A total of 894 people have recovered and been discharged so far.

A day earlier, on Friday, Karnataka had seen the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 248 people testing Covid-19 positive. Of the total 248 fresh cases, at least 227 had a history of travel from other states.



On Friday, the state’s coronavirus tally had been 2,781 with 1,837 active cases.

On Thursday, the state government had appealed to the union civil aviation ministry to reduce the number of incoming flights into the state – especially from coronavirus hotspots like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The government had said this would help to reduce the burden on institutional quarantine centres.

Late on Friday night, the Karnataka government had announced all passengers coming in by air or trains from high-risk states would have to pay Rs 650 per person to get themselves mandatorily tested for Covid-19.

The Karnataka government said that it had decided on this step as there was a limit on the institutional quarantine capacity available in the state.

However, the government did not clarify on what would be done in case the incoming person by train or air could not afford the fee of Rs 650 for a Covid-19 test. The order also said that airport authorities and railways will provide necessary space for establishing swab collections kiosks free of cost.

