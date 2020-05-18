Karnataka allows buses, taxis to ply as it sees highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

The relaxation in lockdown measures came even as Karnataka saw the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 positive cases. Karnataka on Monday registered 99 new Covid-19 positive cases taking its tally to 1246. (ANI PHOTO.)

Karnataka has announced a series of new measures for lockdown 4:0, which will come into effect from Tuesday and will be in place till May 31, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told mediapersons after holding a Cabinet meeting that state-run buses, private buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws would be allowed to operate from Tuesday. Public parks would remain open between 7 and 9 am and 5 and 7 pm for people to exercise and walk, he added.

Auto rickshaws and taxis would be allowed to carry only two passengers at a time. Maxi-cabs that play a key role in rural last-mile connectivity would be allowed to carry three passengers. All buses would be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity and carry 30 passengers.

The CM promised to make good for the losses to be accrued by state-run buses for operating at 50% of their capacity. The public transport will be available on all days, except Sunday, between 7 am and 7 pm.

Karnataka has also permitted all commercial establishments to open and operate, except malls and theatres. Earlier, all industrial establishments had been allowed to reopen and operate.

Trains will run within the state, but inter-state rail service remains barred.

None of the opening up measures is applicable in the containment zones, which will continue to comply with strict lockdown restrictions. Only 50 guests will be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony. Wearing of masks in public is compulsory across the state and anybody flouting the rule will be penalised.

On Sundays, the state will observe a complete lockdown and only emergent services will be allowed to function. Yediyurappa made it clear these measures are an experiment that will continue till May 31, and based on how it pans out the government is likely to decide on the next course of action, including re-imposing some of the earlier restrictions, if necessary.

The relaxation in lockdown measures came even as the state saw the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 positive cases. Karnataka on Monday registered 99 new Covid-19 positive cases taking its tally to 1246 which includes 37 deaths and 530 discharges.

A state health department official who did not want to be identified - as he is not authorized to speak to the media – said, “Nearly 70 of the 99 new cases are people who have had a travel history to Maharashtra. The spike is a cause of concern and we will try to effectively seal down the border even further.”

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ashwath Naryan said that there would be restrictions on the entry of people from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat and only those who have obtained e-passes on Seva Sindhu app could enter the state till May 31 and the government’s stance would be revised only after that date.