Sections
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka announces third lockdown relief package worth Rs 512 crore

Karnataka announces third lockdown relief package worth Rs 512 crore

Yediyurappa announced the package at a press conference in Bengaluru and said 10 lakh maize farmers would get a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 each, which would cost the state exchequer Rs 500 crore.

Updated: May 15, 2020 19:01 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Farmer Kannaiyan Subramaniam seen at work in his field at the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border. (HT Photo)

The BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party government (BJP) in Karnataka on Friday announced its third economic relief package worth Rs 512 crore for those affected by the lockdown restrictions, which were imposed by the central government to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Yediyurappa announced the package at a press conference in Bengaluru and said 10 lakh maize farmers would get a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 each, which would cost the state exchequer Rs 500 crore. Also, the 40,500 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) in the state, who have been at the forefront of the anti-Covid-19 fight, have been given a one-time incentive of Rs 3,000 each and that would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 12.5 crore for the state.

Earlier on May 6, Yediyurappa had announced a relief package worth Rs 1,610 crore. The state government had decided to pay Rs 25,000 per hectare up to a maximum of one hectare. Around 60,000 washermen and 230,000 barbers were given a one-time compensation of Rs 5,000 each. Also, 7.75 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers were also given Rs 5,000 each as a one-time measure since they were deprived of their earnings due to the lockdown restrictions.

On Thursday, the Karnataka CM had announced the second tranche of Rs 162 crore relief measure primarily aimed at vegetable and fruit growers and handloom workers in the state.



So far, Karnataka has announced Covid-19 related relief packages worth Rs 2,285 crore.

Asked whether further relief packages would be announced for people from other walks of life such as carpenters, electricians, street vendors, etc; who have lost their earnings because of the lockdown restrictions, Yediyurappa said: ‘It’s not possible to keep providing packages to everybody. We’ve tried to help the hardest hit by Covid-19, despite the state’s constrained financial circumstances.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 18:04 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 19:04 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Allow us to board empty planes’: Stranded NRIs in India urge Centre citing threat to jobs, families
May 15, 2020 19:16 IST
Himachal govt urges people to contribute towards Covid response fund
May 15, 2020 19:16 IST
Beware of fake social media pages operated in our name: ICAI
May 15, 2020 19:10 IST
Flintoff reveals how Ponting sledged him in 2005 Ashes, says ‘can’t forget’
May 15, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.