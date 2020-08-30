Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Sunday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Kateel, who is the MP from Dakshina Kannada seat tweeted that though he was asymptomatic, on the advice of doctors he has been admitted to a hospital.

Expressing confidence that with the blessings and good wishes of the people he would return to serve them quickly, he requested all those who had come in contact with him in the recent past to get tested for the viral infection and take adequate precautions.

His counterpart, Congress President of Karnataka DK Shivakumar is also in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and leader of opposition Siddaramiah had also tested positive for the disease and were in the hospital but have been discharged after recovering.