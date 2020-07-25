Karnataka BJP plans slew of events from July 27 to celebrate one year in office

On August 1, the party intends to hold a virtual rally to be addressed by CM Yediyurappa and state unit party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel which BJP says will be attended virtually by one crore people. (PTI PHOTO.)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that it would mark the first anniversary of being in office in the current term by outlining the achievements of the BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka starting 27 July, through a series of events.

After the May 2018 assembly elections in which BJP emerged as the single largest party but short of a majority, the Congress and JD(S) had come together to form a coalition government after Yediyurappa unable to prove his numbers had to resign within three days of being sworn in. However, the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed after 14 months in power when 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned and eventually crossed over to BJP.

Yediyurappa was sworn in on July 26. So, as a part of its first anniversary celebrations, the party is planning a host of events. Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan said that on July 27 a booklet containing all the achievements of the government would be released. From July 28 till the end of the monsoon season across all 58,000 booths in the state the party plans to plant more than one crore saplings.

From July 29 to 31, the BJP is planning a house-to-house outreach of 50 lakh households to inform them about the achievements of the government. On August 1, it intends to hold a virtual rally to be addressed by CM Yediyurappa and state unit party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel which BJP says will be attended virtually by one crore people.

On Saturday, speaking to the media at the state BJP headquarters ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan claimed that when it came to power the state was suffering from drought and in a short while large parts of the state were inundated with floods. “Later we had to face bypolls and now the Covid-19 situation which we are tackling under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi,” he added

Ashwath Narayan said in spite of the challenges the state government ensured Rs 6,000 crore relief for the flood-affected, two lakh families were given Rs 10,000 each, Rs 911 crores was released for the repair of 1.25 lakh homes, Rs 1,185 crores was released for the farmers whose crops were destroyed.

Political analyst Manjunath said that while the BJP government which earlier faced a precarious situation is stable with a simple majority it faces several challenges including having to come to terms with a post-Yediyurappa leadership situation in the state, continued dissidence among loyalists who feel that only defectors have been rewarded and the poor financial position of the state.