Karnataka bypolls: BJP maintains lead in both seats

The bypoll has been necessitated in Sira following the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana in August, while R R Nagar seat here fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna last year under anti-defection law.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa during an election campaign in support of BJP candidate from Rajrajeshwari Nagar constituency Munirathna Naidu (R), at Srinivas Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

The ruling BJP has continued to maintain its lead over opposition Congress and JD(S) in the bypolls for two assembly constituencies in the state, poll officials said on Tuesday. Votes polled in the November 3 byelections to Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city were taken up for counting at 8 am and the results are expected to be out in a few hours from now.

According to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer’s office, the trends show- BJP candidate was ahead with a margin of over 7,800 votes in Sira, while the party has maintained a lead with a margin of over 34,500 votes in RR Nagar.

BJP’s Dr C M Rajesh Gowda is leading with 37,808 votes in Sira, followed by Congress’ T B Jayachandra with 29,938. Trends show JD(S) that had won the seat in the 2018 assembly elections being relegated to the third place with the party candidate Ammajamma B securing 19,522 votes. In R R Nagar too BJP’s N Munirathana is leading with 73,932 votes, followed by Congress’ Kusuma H with 39,415. JD(S) is in third place here too with party candidate V Krishtramurthy so far securing 4,660 votes. As the trends clearly showed BJP leading in both seats, the Chief Minister’s office released a video of Ministers R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai, Seiramulu, Byrathi Basavaraj and others greeting CM Yediyurappa with sweets. The bypoll has been necessitated in Sira following the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana in August, while R R Nagar seat here fell vacant due to disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna last year under anti-defection law.

