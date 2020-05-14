Karnataka CM announces additional economic stimulus package of Rs 162 cr for cultivators

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka has announced a further Rs 162 crore financial package mainly aimed at vegetable and fruit growers apart from handloom workers in the state. (PTI PHOTO.)

After announcing a Rs 1610 crore economic stimulus package on May 6, the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka has announced a further Rs 162 crore financial package mainly aimed at vegetable and fruit growers apart from handloom workers in the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who announced the additional package said that fruit farmers and vegetable farmers who have suffered losses due to the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic would be given a helping hand by the government.

Fruit farmers who have grown - banana, papaya, grapes, pineapple, anjur, watermelon or avocado and vegetable farmers who have grown - tomato, chillies, cabbage, sweet gourd, ash gourd, ridge gourd, carrot, onion, capsicum and greens would get Rs 15,000 per hectare.

The entire package for fruit and vegetable farmers is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 137 crore. The CM also said that 1.62 lakh people working in the handloom sector in the state would be given a sum of Rs 2000 each which will cost an additional Rs 25 crore.

Since flower growers had earlier been given a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare, there was no additional compensation announced for them. With this announcement the total economic stimulus package of the state stands at Rs 1772 crore.