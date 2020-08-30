Sections
Home / India News / Karnataka CM flags off first ever RORO train between Bengaluru and Maharashtra’s Solapur

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:42 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday flagged off first-ever Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) train between Bengaluru (Nelamangala) and Solapur in Maharashtra through video-conferencing.

Yediyurappa said RORO is a hassle-free and environment-friendly service.

“Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) service is hassle-free, reduces accidents on the road, is environment friendly, and presents a win-win situation to truck operators and industries. Happy to flag the maiden RORO train service between Bengaluru and Solapur. My best wishes to all stakeholders,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

South Western Railway in a tweet said, “Hon’ble MoSR while addressing said that it is dream of Hon’ble PM to extend multimodal connectivity that will boost trade, reduce travel time.”



Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi, state revenue minister R Ashoka and senior railway officials were present during the event.

A RORO train has wagons on which trucks and other vehicles with goods can be loaded.

