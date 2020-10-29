Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Karnataka CM Yediyurappa enters bypoll arena, will address poll rallies in Sira, RR Nagar

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa enters bypoll arena, will address poll rallies in Sira, RR Nagar

Two seats - Sira and RR Nagar - are facing bypolls and will vote on November 3. While the Sira bypoll was required after the sitting JD(S) legislator B Satyanarayana succumbed to Covid-19, the RR Nagar by-poll was caused after the Congress MLA resigned and joined the ruling party.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:12 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to address a poll rally in RR Nagar also, before the curtains come down on campaigning 48 hours before polls. (PTI PHOTO.)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa who is also the party’s star campaigner in the state, will address two rallies in Sira of Tumkur district on Friday. BJP is trying its best to wrest a seat in which, not only has it never won, but also never even been a runner-up. The seat has always elected a representative from either Congress or the regional Janata Dal (Secular).

Two seats - Sira and RR Nagar - are facing bypolls and will vote on November 3. While the Sira bypoll was necessitated after the sitting JD(S) legislator B Satyanarayana succumbed to Covid-19, the RR Nagar by-poll was caused after the Congress MLA resigned and joined the ruling party. The outcome of the two by-polls will have no impact on the government’s survival as BJP enjoys a comfortable majority of 117 MLAs in a 225-member assembly apart from the support of 3 independents.

However all the three main parties -- BJP, Congress and JD(S) - have taken the by-polls as a prestige issue. For Congress, these are the first polls they are facing under the newly appointed KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and victory in both or either of the seats, the party believes, will vindicate their charge of the government’s mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis and flood aftermath.

For the regional JD(S), it is a question of defending turf after losing the coalition government and falling out with its erstwhile partner Congress. JD(S) wants to prove it is still relevant and an important third pole in state politics.

The ruling BJP has never won either of the seats and will see any addition as a positive outcome. Specially Sira, where Yediyurappa’s son and state BJP vice president Vijayendra is leading the charge. A victory in Sira is likely to boost Vijayendra’s credentials as somebody who has come out of his father’s long shadow and establish him as a powerful political player in his own right.

Even as two former CM’s -- Siddaramaiah from Congress and HD Kumaraswamy from JD(S) mounted an aggressive campaign on Thursday in Sira, Vijayendra sounded confident that the party would for the first time win the seat. “In both RR Nagar and Sira, BJP will emerge victorious,” the Karnataka BJP vice president added. Yediyurappa is likely to address a poll rally in RR Nagar also, before the curtains come down on campaigning 48 hours before polls.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan admits role in Pulwama terror attack
Oct 29, 2020 20:19 IST
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
Oct 29, 2020 20:01 IST
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
Oct 29, 2020 20:17 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Nitish Rana brings up half-century
Oct 29, 2020 20:36 IST

latest news

Bhumi Pednekar had Rs 13 lakh loan to repay after failing film school
Oct 29, 2020 20:35 IST
Report finds Oman’s Indian diaspora declined due to Omanisation, pandemic
Oct 29, 2020 20:25 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 29, 2020 20:24 IST
UK’s Labour Party suspends Jeremy Corbyn in anti-semitism row
Oct 29, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.