Karnataka CM Yediyurappa served summons for alleged 2019 poll code violation

A court in Karnataka’s Gokak late on Friday issued summons to Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa for an alleged violation of the Model Codel of Conduct during the campaign for the 2019 assembly by-polls.

“The accused on two occasions in his speech appeals to a specific community but not to the workers of the party attributing the caste and community for seeking votes in favour of the candidate of the Gokak constituency.” the Judicial Magistrate First Class court observed.

On November 23 last year, Yediyurappa, addressing a rally in Gokak, had appealed to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to not split their votes and to back BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi. Subsequently, both the Congress and the JDS had protested against what they said was an appeal on the basis of caste and community saying it was violative of the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct. They had also lodged cases in this regard.

Gokak has a large presence of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. In the by-polls, crucial to the survival of the BJP government, Ramesh Lakshman Jarkiholi managed to defeat his younger brother Lakhan Jarkiholi of Congress by a margin of more than 29,000 votes.

Though the investigating officer filed a ‘B report’, meaning there is inadequate proof to prove the charges, making an appeal to dismiss the case, Veeresh Kumar, Principal Magistrate, rejected it.

The CM, or his office, is yet to react to the summons issued by the court.