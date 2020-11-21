Sections
Home / India News / Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar summoned by CBI again in disproportionate assets case

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar summoned by CBI again in disproportionate assets case

Shivakumar said that he has asked for a fresh date as he will be touring Maski and Basava Kalyan constituencies along with leader of opposition Siddaramaiah.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:10 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

On September 3 last year, Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case and was lodged in Tihar Jail and was finally released on bail on October 24. (PTI PHOTO.)

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar who is facing a slew of cases by the IT, ED on disproportionate assets has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning again on November 23. The KPCC chief himself admitted that the CBI had summoned him to appear for questioning at 4 pm on November 23.

Shivakumar said that he has asked for a fresh date as he will be touring Maski and Basava Kalyan constituencies along with leader of opposition Siddaramaiah. Both the constituencies will be facing by-polls shortly and the Congress leaders are touring the constituencies to strengthen the party ahead of the by-polls.

The KPCC chief said, “Yes they had come to issue summons on November 19 but we were not available at home. So they have served summons now. I have asked for a couple of days postponement to appear.” On September 3 last year, Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case and was lodged in Tihar jail and was finally released on bail on October 24. Shivakumar has maintained that the cases against him are borne out of political vendetta.

