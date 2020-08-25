Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar tests positive for Covid-19

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been touring the state extensively to assess damages due to floods and to strengthen the party’s district units.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 13:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

DK Shivakumar, the president of Congress’ Karnataka unit president, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday.

Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The senior Congress leader has been touring the state extensively to assess damages due to floods and to strengthen the party’s district units.

Before Shivakumar, chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had also tested positive for the viral disease. They have been discharged after being cured.



Five ministers from the southern state have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 infection tally jumped to 3,167,323 after recording 60,975 fresh infections in a day, the health ministry dashboard showed on Tuesday morning.

There are 704,348 active cases, a decline of 6,423 from Monday, and 58,390 people have succumbed to the disease till date.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shilpa Shetty-Viaan Raj Kundra make heads turn in twinning ethnic-wear
Aug 25, 2020 14:27 IST
‘Sands are shifting’: Sanjay Dutt’s wife shares pic of their twins
Aug 25, 2020 14:26 IST
Eng vs Pak 3rd Test: Can rain save Test for Pakistan?
Aug 25, 2020 14:28 IST
Manipur social welfare minister test positive for Covid-19
Aug 25, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.