Karnataka exempts ministers travelling across states on duty from quarantine

More than 500 Quarantine isolation beds ready in parking lot of Mahalaxami Race course to fight for coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/HT File Photo)

Ministers of the central government or state governments or officers on their official duty, who are travelling across states, will be exempted from requirements of quarantine, the Karnataka government said on Monday.

The state government issued an addendum to Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for inter-state passengers.

“Any person who gets a negative COVID test certificate (from ICMR approved lab) which is not more than two days old from the date of journey will be exempted from the requirement of institutional quarantine,” read the addendum.

The state government has laid down new norms for those coming from other states (including those coming by domestic air flights).

Passengers coming from ‘high prevalence states’ (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh) would be required to undergo a seven-day “institutional quarantine”, which will be followed by home quarantine.

The new norms also said that home quarantine of 14 days would be necessary for the passengers coming from other states.