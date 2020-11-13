Karnataka govt allows sale of green firecrackers during Diwali

Green firecrackers do not contain harmful chemicals, thereby reducing air pollution due to firecrackers considerably. (Sakib Ali / HT Archive)

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued modified guidelines for Diwali and permitted sale of only green firecrackers by licensed shops in the state.

Green firecrackers do not contain harmful chemicals, thereby reducing air pollution due to firecrackers considerably. They are less harmful in comparison to conventional firecrackers. They are available as sparklers, flowerpots and maroons in the market, an official statement said here.

The Karnataka government noted that the green firecrackers are manufactured as per the formulation developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environment and Engineering Research Institute lab and product approval for the new formation is given by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

The government advised the citizens to only buy green firecrackers in the view of environmental safety and health concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.