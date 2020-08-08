Karnataka govt announces aid for flood-hit as rain continues to batter coastal areas

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that it would provide aid of Rs 5 lakh per family to those people whose houses had been destroyed up to 75 per cent by the heavy rains and flood-like situation affecting large parts of the state. It also said that Rs 3 lakh would be provided to those people whose houses had been damaged by less than 50 per cent. Assistance of Rs 10,000 per family would be provided to people whose household goods have either been lost or damaged due to the rains.

Heavy rain continued to batter the coastal Karnataka districts of Udupi, Mangalore, Uttara Kannada as well as some of the northern districts of the state. Several major rivers continued to be in spate. However, the situation was a little better in Kodagu which has borne the brunt of very heavy rainfall.

With the weather improving a little, an NDRF team finally managed to extract the body of Swami Ananda Teertha the brother of the chief priest at the temple of Talacauvery. However, four more bodies including that of the chief priest Narayan Achar, his wife, and two assistants are still missing after landslides in the Brahmagiri hills swept away the house in which they lived.

One more person died in Chikamagalur district today taking the total number of people who have died due to the heavy rains in the state to four with four more people still unaccounted for.

A political controversy broke out over the proposed move by the state government to open more liquor outlets in rural areas of the state and also permit the online sale of liquor.

Former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the proposed move saying “After faltering in mopping up revenue the state government is mulling over allowing door delivery of liquor by enabling online sales besides starting new MSIL shops in rural areas. I demand that the state government drop its plans. The government should back out from taking such a foolish decision. Otherwise, agitation is inevitable,” he warned.

Kumaraswamy said that the opening of new liquor shops in times of distress will spoil the society’s health. He also said that it is not fair for the government “to fill its coffers by robbing people’s money like this”.

However, Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan accused opposition parties of playing politics even during floods and the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that they should play a constructive role. A senior government official, who did not want to be identified, as he is not authorized to speak to the media said, “The excise commissioner has only held consultations on opening more stores and allowing online sales of liquor. No final decision has been taken yet, in this regard, and therefore any further comment on this might be premature.”