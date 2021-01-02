Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7

A security guard is seen outside a closed mall in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka government on Saturday allowed all shops and other businesses to remain open round the clock — 24 hours and seven days a week. The permission is subjected to the establishments which employes ten or more people.

The state government also mandated that no employee will be made to work more than ten hours a day. The order will remain effective till three years from today.

The move comes as the government pushes to accelerate the economic growth which is reeling under the impact of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

As of Friday evening, the state, which was among the worst-hit by the pandemic, has a total of 9,20,373 confirmed infections, with a total toll of 12,096.