Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7

Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7

The state government also mandated that no employee will be made to work more than ten hours a day. The order will remain effective till three years from today.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 20:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A security guard is seen outside a closed mall in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka government on Saturday allowed all shops and other businesses to remain open round the clock — 24 hours and seven days a week. The permission is subjected to the establishments which employes ten or more people.

The state government also mandated that no employee will be made to work more than ten hours a day. The order will remain effective till three years from today.

The move comes as the government pushes to accelerate the economic growth which is reeling under the impact of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

As of Friday evening, the state, which was among the worst-hit by the pandemic, has a total of 9,20,373 confirmed infections, with a total toll of 12,096.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Indian expat in UAE bags Guinness World Record with giant greeting card
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kerala: 37 UK returnees test positive for Covid-19
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
DDA’s new housing scheme launched; 1,354 flats, costliest worth Rs 2.14 crore
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Covaxin’s efficacy, price: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.