Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Karnataka govt permits CBI to prosecute two senior IPS officers in IMA scam

Karnataka govt permits CBI to prosecute two senior IPS officers in IMA scam

When IMA stopped paying dividends in March 2019, investors lodged complaints with the police and in June 2019, the Karnataka government set up a SIT to investigate the more than 51,500 complaints which had been filed by investors.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:59 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

On 30 August 2019, the investigation had been transferred to CBI which after a probe sought permission of the state government to prosecute Hemant Nimbalkar who was then IGP, CID and Ajay Hilor who was Deputy Commissioner East for extending favours and protecting interests of the IMA promoters. (PTI PHOTO.)

The Karnataka government on Monday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute two senior IPS officers Hemant M Nimbalkar and Ajay Hilori in the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam in which several thousand investors have lost at least Rs 5000 crore.

IMA was an investment banking company run by Mahommed Mansoor Khan who claimed it was a sharia-compliant operation run on Islamic principles and which took huge deposits primarily from members of the Muslim community. When IMA stopped paying dividends in March 2019, investors lodged complaints with the police and in June 2019, the Karnataka government set up a SIT to investigate the more than 51,500 complaints which had been filed by investors.

On 30 August 2019, the investigation had been transferred to CBI which after a probe sought permission of the state government to prosecute Hemant Nimbalkar who was then IGP, CID and Ajay Hilor who was Deputy Commissioner East under section 197 of CPC and section 170 of the Karnataka Police Act 1963, for extending favours and protecting interests of the IMA promoters.

The CBI has said Nimbalkar favoured Mansoor Khan and IMA by preventing a proper enquiry into its affairs. Ajay Hilori has been accused of accepting illegal gratification for extending favours to Khan and IMA. The permission by the state government has been given to CBI vide a letter dated September 11, which was made public today. Incidentally, Nimbalkar’s wife Anjali is the sitting Congress MLA from Khanpur assembly segment of Belgavi.



Neither Hemant Nimbalkar nor Ajay Hilori were available to comment on the government’s decision to allow CBI to prosecute them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Sep 15, 2020 01:01 IST
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Notice for fashion designer Manish Malhotra is ready, not issued yet: Mumbai municipal corporation clarifies after action against actor Kangana Ranaut
Sep 15, 2020 01:03 IST
Karnataka govt permits CBI to prosecute two senior IPS officers in IMA scam
Sep 15, 2020 00:59 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai; political parties in Maharashtra slug it out
Sep 15, 2020 01:08 IST
Russian opposition leader Navalny’s health condition improves
Sep 15, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.