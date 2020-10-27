Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Karnataka health minister confident of Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021

Karnataka health minister confident of Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021

The Minister said AstraZeneca is trying to launch the vaccine in the initial months of 2021, and has the capacity to supply a billion doses.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:56 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Bengaluru

Once the vaccine is available on the market, the minister said that the Karnataka government would ensure that it was made available in every nook and corner of the state. (Reuters File Photo. Representational Image)

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed confidence that a vaccine for Covid-19 would be available early in 2021 and said the government would ensure that it reaches every nook and corner of the state after its launch.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with AstraZeneca Managing Director Gagan Singh Bedi, he said the first phase of trials of the vaccine were encouraging.

“The first phase trial of the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca has been completed and has shown encouraging results.

The second and third phase trials are underway,” he said.



The Minister said Bedi had told him that the company, which was trying to launch the vaccine in the initial months of 2021, had the capacity to supply a billion doses.

Once it came out in the market, the Karnataka government would ensure that it was made available “in every nook and corner of the state,” he said.

The first set of people to get it would be the covid frontline warriors like doctors, nurses and paramedics, followed by elderly people with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women and children, the minister said.

To a question, he said the results of the first phase trial were encouraging, with 56 people who were administered the vaccine developing antigens, which has remained intact in them since then.

“We need to wait for six months to see whether the antigens are maintained,” Sudhakar said.

To a question on the price of the vaccine, he said he did not wish to get into the “controversy” over it and would leave it to the discretion of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He however, maintained that the state had been conducting tests and providing treatment free of cost.

“Our government is committed to public health. We will make sure it reaches all,” Sudhakar said.

Members of the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, as also senior officials and experts on the subject were present during the meeting, the minister said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Oct 27, 2020 18:05 IST
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
Oct 27, 2020 17:15 IST

latest news

53-year-old crushed under truck near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana
Oct 27, 2020 18:14 IST
India’s growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 27, 2020 18:13 IST
Maharashtra CM’s remark of HP being home to cannabis condemnable: Thakur
Oct 27, 2020 18:09 IST
Let noise get to me last time, couldn’t care less now: Starc
Oct 27, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.