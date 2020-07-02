Karnataka hikes contractual doctors’ pay, state sees highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases

Health and family welfare department minister B Sriramulu appealed to the contractual doctors not to go on strike and said that some of their demands, including a hike in remuneration have been considered. (ANI PHOTO.)

Karnataka on Thursday hiked the pay of MBBS doctors working under contract from Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000 per month according to a release by the health department. The move came amid demands by contractual doctors that their services be made permanent.

On Thursday, Karnataka also registered its biggest single- day spike in Covid-19 cases with 1,502 new cases being recorded taking the total to 18,016 cases, which includes 272 deaths and 8,334 recoveries.

Bangalore Urban contributed 889 of those new cases and with 5,505 active cases accounts for more than half of the statewide tally of 9,406 active cases. Bharath Shetty, the BJP party MLA representing Mangalore - North constituency has also tested positive for Covid-19.