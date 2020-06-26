Karnataka holds Class 10 exams

Around 8.48 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examinations (Secondary School Leaving Certificate or class 10 state board) exams on Thursday, even as students and parents expressed concern over holding exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka has decided to go ahead with its state board exams even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) cancelled their examinations.

Primary and secondary education minister, S Suresh Kumar, tweeted “My deep gratitude to parents for their faith in the government, and heartfelt thanks to teaching and other govt staff members, police for their tireless work & dedication. Am humbled by the huge turnout of students - they were full of enthusiasm, confidence, and disciplined.”

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 442 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 10,560 cases, including 170 deaths and 6,670 recoveries.

At present, there is no plan to enforce a city-wide lockdown in Bengaluru despite mounting cases, according to revenue minister, R Ashoka, who made the statement after a meeting of the Covid-19 task force, held under the leadership of chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Several opposition leaders, including former CM HD Kumaraswamy, have demanded that the government lockdown Bengaluru for ”at least for 20 days” to prevent community spread. DK Shivakumar, the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, had announced a ”voluntary” lockdown in Kanakapura district.

Earlier in the day, CM Yediyurappa said that he would meet with leaders of opposition parties and legislators on Friday to take a final decision on the next course of action for Bengaluru.

After the review meeting, the government said that currently 100 ambulances are available in Bengaluru and if required, the number would be increased. To ensure availability of beds in hospital, the government decided to provide treatment to moderately symptomatic patients at Haj Bhawan as well as private hotels.

The government also decided to create a digital platform to provide realtime information about availability of beds.