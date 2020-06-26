Sections
Home / India News / Karnataka holds Class 10 exams

Karnataka holds Class 10 exams

Around 8.48 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examinations (Secondary School Leaving Certificate or class 10 state board) exams on Thursday, even as students and parents...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Around 8.48 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examinations (Secondary School Leaving Certificate or class 10 state board) exams on Thursday, even as students and parents expressed concern over holding exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka has decided to go ahead with its state board exams even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) cancelled their examinations.

Primary and secondary education minister, S Suresh Kumar, tweeted “My deep gratitude to parents for their faith in the government, and heartfelt thanks to teaching and other govt staff members, police for their tireless work & dedication. Am humbled by the huge turnout of students - they were full of enthusiasm, confidence, and disciplined.”



On Thursday, Karnataka reported 442 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 10,560 cases, including 170 deaths and 6,670 recoveries.

At present, there is no plan to enforce a city-wide lockdown in Bengaluru despite mounting cases, according to revenue minister, R Ashoka, who made the statement after a meeting of the Covid-19 task force, held under the leadership of chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Several opposition leaders, including former CM HD Kumaraswamy, have demanded that the government lockdown Bengaluru for ”at least for 20 days” to prevent community spread. DK Shivakumar, the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, had announced a ”voluntary” lockdown in Kanakapura district.

Earlier in the day, CM Yediyurappa said that he would meet with leaders of opposition parties and legislators on Friday to take a final decision on the next course of action for Bengaluru.

After the review meeting, the government said that currently 100 ambulances are available in Bengaluru and if required, the number would be increased. To ensure availability of beds in hospital, the government decided to provide treatment to moderately symptomatic patients at Haj Bhawan as well as private hotels.

The government also decided to create a digital platform to provide realtime information about availability of beds.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PGIMS doctor suspended over negligence
Jun 26, 2020 00:28 IST
We have to work towards removing the stigma around mental health: Jitendra
Jun 26, 2020 00:25 IST
Ambulance prices to be fixed, says Tope
Jun 26, 2020 00:24 IST
Maha set for more relaxations as 4,841 virus cases added in 24 hrs
Jun 26, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.