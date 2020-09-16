Sections
Home / India News / Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for Covid-19

Basavaraj Bommai urged all those who had come in contact with him to test themselves immediately.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai . (Twitter.com / BSBommai)

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for Covid-19, he informed in a tweet on Wednesday. The home minister said that he is asymptomatic and is under self-isolation.

He also urged all those who had come in contact with him to test themselves immediately.

“The infection was confirmed in the Covid-19 test yesterday for a working boy in our home. Against this backdrop I have also been tested and I have been infected, have no symptoms and are healthy and isolated at home,” he said in a tweet.

“Those who have recently come in direct contact with me are urged to get tested immediately and take appropriate precautions,” he also said.

