Karnataka imposes night curfew between 10pm and 6am till January 2

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Passengers arrive to board buses at KSRTC bus stand at Devanahalli near Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka authorities on Wednesday decided to impose night curfew in the state till January 2. It is the second state after Maharashtra which has imposed such measures amid concerns regarding the new strain of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“This (night curfew) has been done to prevent and contain the coronavirus strain found in the UK. We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state,” news agency ANI reported state health minister Dr K Sudhakar as saying.

The curfew will be imposed between 10pm to 6am till January 2.

