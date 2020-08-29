Sections
Home / India News / Karnataka in talks to acquire Bharat Gold Mine land for industrial park

Karnataka in talks to acquire Bharat Gold Mine land for industrial park

BGML is a government of India enterprise and at one time was the largest gold producer in the famed Kolar Gold Fields but has been inoperational as the gold deposits in Kolar had become unremunerative to extract after nearly a century of operations.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 00:31 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The state minister further said that the New Industrial Policy 2020-2025 launched recently would help to build a prosperous Karnataka and create large-scale employment opportunities. (Photo @JagadishShettar)

Karnataka is in talks with the Centre to explore the possibility of obtaining 3,200 acres of land from Bharat Gold Mines Ltd, in Kolar Gold Fields, to set up an industrial park in Kolar, said state’s large and medium scale industries minister Jagadish Shettar.

BGML is a government of India enterprise and at one time was the largest gold producer in the famed Kolar Gold Fields but has been inoperational as the gold deposits in Kolar had become unremunerative to extract after nearly a century of operations.

Shettar said he had held talks with Union minister for mines Pralhad Joshi in this regard. “We held talks with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to obtain 3,200 acres of unused land at Bharat Gold Mines Ltd to set up an Industrial park in Kolar.”

The availability of the land will be known in six months after a survey is undertaken by the mines and geology department to assess the presence of any natural resources. After the survey, if the land parcel does not possess any natural resources, then Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) shall obtain the land from the ministry with necessary approvals to set up an Industrial park.



The land, he said, is strategically located at 90kms from the Bengaluru airport, 260 km from Chennai Port, 314 km from Krishnapatnam port.

The state minister further said that the New Industrial Policy 2020-2025 launched recently would help to build a prosperous Karnataka and create large-scale employment opportunities.

“This industrial policy is very forward-looking and brings with it several incentives and regulatory reforms such as land access and labour market regulation,” he said.

Promoting economic and industrial development of the state, he said, has always been a top priority for the government.

Amid Covid-19 pandemic and months of stringent lockdown, Karnataka has attracted investments worth Rs 31,676 crore in the last five months which is expected to generate 65,459 direct employment opportunities, said Shettar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Anything else is a lie’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to ‘Act of God’ remark
Aug 29, 2020 00:55 IST
House panel to hold Pompeo in contempt over Ukraine documents
Aug 29, 2020 00:46 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi can only be quizzed inside jail: HC
Aug 29, 2020 00:43 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress, BJP trade barbs over drugs angle
Aug 29, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.