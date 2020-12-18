Karnataka Legislative Council chairman issues show-cause notice over December 15 ruckus

CM Yediyurappa had strongly condemned the behaviour of Shetty as well as Congress members and said that in spite of not having the backing of the house, he had adjourned it sine die without the no-confidence motion being taken up. (PTI PHOTO.)

The Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, K Pratapchandra Shetty, whose removal was sought by the BJP and JD(S) jointly, leading to bedlam in the proceedings on December 15, has issued a showcase notice to council secretary K R Mahalakshmi, seeking an explanation for the melee.

On December 15, when a special one-day session of the council was called at the request of the ruling BJP to remove Shetty as the chairman and pass the anti-cow slaughter legislation, there was ruckus leading to it being adjourned sine die. Shetty who belongs to Congress has refused to step down despite the BJP with 31 members and JD(S) with 14 members apart from the support of an independent in the 75-member house being determined to oust him.

Citing procedural lapses in the no-confidence motion against him, Shetty had refused to entertain the notice given by the ruling party in the state. Shetty now has asked the council secretary why he was prevented from entering the council chamber in violation of rules. He has also asked for an explanation why the deputy Chairman belonging to the JDS was allowed to preside over the proceedings and also to explain the sequence of events that culminated in the house being adjourned. Shetty has accused the council secretary of dereliction in her duty and has sought a detailed report.

CM Yediyurappa had strongly condemned the behaviour of Shetty as well as Congress members and said that in spite of not having the backing of the house, he had adjourned it sine die without the no-confidence motion being taken up. Former CM and leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah had hit back saying “While it is true that we may not have had a majority, there are established rules and regulations on how the house should be run. Since the BJP chose to violate them, we were left with no choice.”

A delegation of BJP-JDS leaders has petitioned the Governor to intervene and the Congress has said that Shetty will not resign and is ready for a legal battle. The council secretary has now been given a 48-hour deadline to respond to the Chairman’s notice.